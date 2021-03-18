AstraZeneca Vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency, or EMA has declared the AstraZeneca vaccine “safe and effective" and immunisations will resume in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday, March 24, according to Health Minister, Patricia Gómez.

She also said that people who are under 55 will receive a call on Tuesday to let them know when to turn up for their jab.

Minister Gómez explained that there will be no AstraZeneca vaccinations over the weekend to give the Public Health Commission time to review the EMA's findings and decide whether any specific group should be excluded. The final decision will be made at an extraordinary Inter-territorial Council meeting on Monday.

An EMA Spokesperson stressed that the drug is safe and effective, its benefits outweigh the risks and in general, it does not increase the possibility of blood clots.

