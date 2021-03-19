Holidays on hold.

Holidays on hold.

01-09-2007G. ALOMAR

The Britrish government's decision to allow free travel to and from Greece last summer could have had a significant impact on the spread of the virus, according to a Public Health England study quietly published this week, Sky News reported this morning.

The previously unreported analysis, which was conducted by PHE and the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, revealed that Greece was the largest source of imported infections between June and September, making up 21% of new cases, compared with 16% for Croatia and 14% for Spain.

The news comes as the islands battle to save the summer season. The British government will make a decision on April 12 whether or not to allow international travel this summer.

