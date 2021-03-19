Snow in Mallorca

Snow fall on Mallorca.

19-03-2021Joan Llado

Stay at home this weekend, Mallorcans were warned this morning after the island was hit by a Cold Front which led to freezing temperatures in the mountains.

Emergency services said that the cold weather would continue throughout the weekend and more snow is being forecast for the weekend.

The police also warned drivers to be extra careful because of the poor condition of islands roads after rain this morning.

Rainfall today: litres per square metre:

9 Escorca, Lluc 7 Pollença 7 Port de Pollença 5 Escorca, Son Torrella 4 Sa Pobla 4 Artà 3 Llucmajor 3 Sineu 3 Palma, Universitat 3 Sóller, Puerto 3 Binissalem.

Minimum temperatures:

3 Porreres 3 Santa Maria 3 Petra 3 Palma, Portopí

Related Tags

Related news

Snow on the Sierra of Tramuntana

Mallorca Weekend Weather

Mallorca Weekend Weather Forecast

19/03/2021

Grey skies, heavy rain, snow and a drop in temperature is on the cards this weekend in Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca.

Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday

Mallorca Weather Forecast

18/03/2021

It's a miserable rainy day in Mallorca and the mercury will struggle to get above 11 degrees, so wrap up if you're going out and don't forget your umbrella. Take a look at the forecast until Tuesday. Looks like it will get better. To find out what the weather's like in other parts of Mallorca, click

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.