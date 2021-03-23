The Balearic government has reversed its decision to ban all non-essential travel between the islands over the Easter period.

This ban, which had been expected to apply from Friday this week, was opposed by business associations at the Tuesday meeting of the social dialogue table. More importantly, the councils in Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera have exerted a great deal of pressure on the government to backtrack.

As for travel to and from the mainland, there will in effect be a perimeter closure of the Balearics. In other words, and as had been anticipated, non-essential travel will not be permitted. This measure will be in force from Friday until April 11.

Balearic health minister, Patricia Gómez, says that for people travelling between the islands there will be free antigen tests on return; this will be necessary if people have been away for more than 72 hours.