Germany plans to introduce a requirement for all airline passengers entering the country to provide a negative coronavirus test result before departure, German daily Bild reported, citing government sources.

So far, only passengers from countries or regions with a high coronavirus infection rate are required to provide a negative test result.

But there has been growing concern over increased travel over the Easter holiday season, after airlines added hundreds of flights to Mallorca, where the infection rate is below the threshold at which tests are required.