Formentera Council has asked the Government to close the Balearic Islands to International flights to prevent foreign tourists from arriving on the islands at Easter.

Alejandra Ferrer, President of the institution equivalent to the city council, has written to the Ministry of Health, Consumer Affairs & Social Welfare and the Ministry of Industry, Trade & Tourism calling for a ban on International flights.

“People are tired and need politicians to be consistent in their decisions,” said Ferrer. “It doesn’t make sense for International visitors to be able to travel on holiday as normal when there are so many restrictions in Spanish Communities.”

On Wednesday, Tourism Minister and Government Spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, pointed out that the decision to allow foreign visitors to come on holiday to the Balearic Islands was made by the Central Government.

