40% of all the Covid fatalites in the Balearic Islands have occurred this year.

52 patients died in March, making 309 this year and a total of 779 since the pandemic began.

On Thursday the Balearic Island cumulative incidence rate was 48.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and in Mallorca the accumulated incidence rate increased slightly to 51.67.

The Covid situation in Mallorca now is similar to what it was in July, there are still outbreaks but they're considered to be under control.

New Covid cases are still being reported every day in es Blanquer which has a cumulative incidence rate of 157.3 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and in Serra Nord which has a cumulate incidence rate of 206.9 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

14 new cases were reported in Palma on Thursday, which is 9 less than than Wednesday.

Infecions have also been diagnosed in several other neighbourhoods, including Arquitecte Bennàssar, s’Escorxador, Casa de Mar and Polígono de Llevant, but not more than 10 cases in 7 days.

The number of people being hospitalised with coronavirus continues to fall with 78 people admitted in the Balearic Islands; 55 to the Covid ward and 22 to the ICU.

The Balearic Islands registered 36 new infections in one day on Thursday but the figures do appear to be stagnating.

There have been no new coronavirus infections in Nursing Homes in the Balearic Islands.

96,511 people in the Balearic Islands have now had their first dose of the Covid vaccine and AstraZeneca vaccinations resumed on Wednesday for the under 65s and 5,225 doses were administered.