Patera in Mallorca.

26-03-2021Gori Vicens

Two pateras were intercepted in waters south of Mallorca this morning, according to the Government Delegation.

The Guardia Civil Maritime Service intercepted one patera at around 02:55, just south of the Municipality of Santanyi. There were 15 men on board and they were all from the Maghreb.

At around 06:00, Salvamento Marítimo intercepted another boat with 13 occupants on board, 50 miles south of the Cabrera archipelago. Four of the occupants of the vessel are from the Maghreb and 9 from the sub-Sahara region.

The migrants who arrived in Santanyí have been transferred to Palma and those intercepted south of Cabrera have been taken to Portocolom.

On Thursday a patera with 11 people onboard arrived in Ibiza.

