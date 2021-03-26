Brendan Cole on Instagram: “Beautiful day in #Mallorca.

Local bar and restaurant owners will be raising a glass to former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole who has a home on Mallorca.

He said in a post on his Instagram page: "Beautiful day in #Mallorca. Lovely to finally be able to support bars and restaurants devastated by ridiculous and unfair closures."

Many local bars and restaurants are facing financial ruin at the moment because of the Covid restrictions. From today there will be unable to open their interiors and numbers are restricted on terraces.

His comments have been slammed by some in Britain who accused him of being 'selfish' for 'bragging' about enjoying his time abroad while many were still enduring touch lockdown restrictions in Britain.

