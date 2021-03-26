Accident in Alcudia, Mallorca

The truck collided with the sculpture.

On Friday morning, a truck ended up on the Rotonda Caballo (Horse Roundabout) in Alcudia and collided with the horse sculpture.

The truck came from the Palma direction and for reasons unknown failed to stop at the roundabout and kept going straight on. The driver suffered slight injuries and was given a breathalyser.

The sculpture, which suffered some damage, was the work of the Italian artist Aligi Sassu, who lived in Cala Sant Vicenç and then Pollensa village for many years. He died in Pollensa in 2000.

