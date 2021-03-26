The Balearics is now effectively sealed off from the rest of Spain. New restrictions came into force this afternoon for the Easter period which means that all but essential travel from the mainland is barred. Meanwhile, an estimated 250 flights from Germany are expected to arrive on the island over the Easter period.

Spanish tourists who were hoping to come to the island on holiday from the mainland are furious. "Why can the Germans go to Mallorca but we can´t," one Madrid resident told Spanish media.

The Balearic government does allow travel to neighbouring islands but has urged people to only do so if it is really necessary.