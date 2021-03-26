Islands closed to the rest of Spain.

Islands closed to rest of the country.

26-03-2021

The Balearics is now effectively sealed off from the rest of Spain. New restrictions came into force this afternoon for the Easter period which means that all but essential travel from the mainland is barred. Meanwhile, an estimated 250 flights from Germany are expected to arrive on the island over the Easter period.

Spanish tourists who were hoping to come to the island on holiday from the mainland are furious. "Why can the Germans go to Mallorca but we can´t," one Madrid resident told Spanish media.

The Balearic government does allow travel to neighbouring islands but has urged people to only do so if it is really necessary.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.