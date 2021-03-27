On Thursday, the Council of Mallorca’s councillor for tourism and sports, Andreu Serra, was in Alcudia to sign agreements with hotel chains for the Council’s Esport Base Mallorca programme.

Limited though it will be, for obvious reasons, the aim is nevertheless to boost local tourism through sports programmes in the off-season; some 3,000 people will be attracted.

Two local hotels are part of this scheme - the Alcudia Garden and the Iberostar Playa de Muro.

The others are in Cala Mesquida and Colonia Sant Jordi. With the Council of Mallorca, they are arranging sports breaks aimed at the family market.

There are sixteen “sports stays” under the theme of Sport for All. The first activities are at the Alcudia Garden today.

Each stay is one night, and activities range from fitness sessions like Zumba to boxing, yoga, archery, rowing and mountain biking.