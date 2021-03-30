Palma Bay & Bellver Castle.

20-06-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s 24 degrees, warm and sunny in Palma today with moderate easterly winds and a low of 10.

Calvia is 23 and windy with lots of lovely sunshine and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

Early morning fog will clear away quickly in Santanyi and it’ll be 20 degrees when the sun comes out, with moderate easterly winds and a low of 9.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with light winds and the daytime high of 20 degrees will fall to 8 after dark.

It’s a beautiful sunny Wednesday in Deya with a top temperature of 22 degrees, moderate afternoon winds and a low of 7.

