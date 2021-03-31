The Wednesday report from the health ministry provides a rather more positive picture than in recent days. The number of new positive cases is 41, fourteen fewer than reported on Tuesday, while no new deaths have been reported for the sixth consecutive day; the total remains 779.

Of the 41 cases, 33 are in Mallorca, five are in Ibiza, two are in Minorca, and there is one in Formentera. The test rate is 1.31% from 3,129 tests, 472 more than Tuesday, when the test rate was 2.07%.

On the wards, there are 31 Covid patients in Mallorca and 20 in Ibiza; both these figures are down one from Tuesday. There is still a total of thirteen patients in intensive care, albeit there is one more patient in Ibiza (seven) and one fewer in Mallorca (twelve). Sixty-six more people have recovered, eight of whom were in hospital.

On vaccination, 161,153 doses have been administered in the Balearics; 45,605 people have received two doses. For Mallorca, these figures are 128,037 and 37,075.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is up from 58.98 to 60.90. In Mallorca it is up from 62.16 to 63.17. On the other islands the incidence is down to 33.19 from 36.40 in Minorca, while it has risen from 22.31 to 25.01 in Ibiza; it remains 33.03 in Formentera.

The seven-day incidence has risen from 30.80 to 31.58 (Balearics) but is down from 32.36 to 31.58 in Mallorca. Minorca remains 19.27; Ibiza is up from 14.20 to 14.87; and Formentera from 16.51 to 24.77.

(Note that these incidence figures are by comparison with March 30.)

In Mallorca's municipalities, there have been increases in nine of the 53 since the report of March 29.

Palma 553 (+22)

Inca 73 (-3)

Marratxi 56 (no change)

Manacor 53 (+9)

Soller 48 (-6)

Llucmajor 43 (+4)

Calvia 39 (+1)

Campos 31 (+4)

Sa Pobla 26 (-1)

Alcudia 21 (-1)

Pollensa 17 (-2)

Muro 15 (-2)

Capdepera 14 (no change)

Alaro 12 (no change)

Son Servera 12 (+2)

Lloseta 11 (-1)

Santa Margalida 10 (+1)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Bunyola 8 (-3)

Felanitx 8 (+2)

Andratx 7 (-1)

Santa Maria 7 (-5)

Montuiri 6 (no change)

Santanyi 6 (-1)

Selva 6 (-2)

Arta 5 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 4 (-7)

Sant Llorenç 4 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Valldemossa 4 (+1)

Campanet 3 (no change)

Llubi 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Consell 2 (no change)

Porreres 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (-1)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)