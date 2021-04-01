Palma Cathedral, Mallorca.

30-07-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s a beautiful sunny, but very windy Easter Friday in Palma with a high of 21 degrees falling to 10 after dark.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 20, strong winds and a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in es Camp de Mar.

The sun’s out in Felanitx and it’s 19 degrees with strong southerly winds and a low of 14.

Muro is gorgeous with plenty of sunshine, a high of 24, barely any wind and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

It’s 20 degrees and sunny in Deya, with a light breeze, but the fog will roll in this evening and the mercury will drop to 9.

