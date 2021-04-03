The Prosecutor’s Office is calling for a gang to be jailed for more than 48 years and ordered to pay fines totalling 115,000 euros for allegedly trafficking anabolic steroids and selling them in gyms in Mallorca.

17 people were arrested during Operation Vitra in July 2017, including several gym officials and personal trainers.

The leader of the gang, who managed a Sports Centre in the Es Raiguer region of Mallorca, allegedly received parcels on a regular basis, from an individual based in Portugal.

The defendant and an employee allegedly ordered and distributed all types of anabolic steroids, drugs and banned substances.

The transactions allegedly took place in gyms in Palma, Andratx and Es Raiguer.

On July 14, 2017, the Guardia Civil carried out simultaneous raids at sports centres and homes all over Mallorca and seized tens of thousands of doses of anabolic steroids and significant amounts of cash.