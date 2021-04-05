It’s a sunny morning in Palma with a high of 20 degrees and a moderate southerly wind, but the fog will roll in this afternoon and the temperature will slump to 6 degrees after dark.
Estellencs is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 17 with light winds, mist this evening and a low of 11 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in es Camp de Mar.
It’s 19 degrees and cloudy in Felanitx with sunny intervals, mild winds and a low of 10.
Pollensa is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 21 degrees, a low of 9 and a strong breeze.
It’s a gorgeous Easter Monday in Deya with a high of 18, lots of sunshine, barely any wind and a low of 8 degrees.
Currently there are no comments.