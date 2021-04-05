It’s a gorgeous day in Palma with lots of lovely sunshine, a high of 23 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 9.

Calvia is 20 and sunny with strong northerly winds and an overnight low of 8 degrees.

It’s warm and sunny in Santanyi with a high of 22 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 9.

Muro is 19 degrees with plenty of sunshine, moderate-strong winds and a low of 8.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on Playa Esperanza.

And the sun’s out in Banyalbufar and it’s 17 degrees with virtually no wind at all and an overnight low of 11.