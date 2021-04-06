The Tuesday report indicates 31 new positive cases - 24 Mallorca, three Minorca, two Ibiza and two Formentera. The test rate is 1.15% from 2,695 tests, 1,080 fewer than in Monday's report.

With no new deaths confirmed for the twelfth consecutive day, the total remains 779. On hospital wards, there are two more Covid patients in Mallorca (36). In Ibiza the number is down one to 15. In intensive care, there is one more patient in Ibiza (six). The figure for Mallorca remains unchanged - 13.

Thirty-one more people have recovered, two of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to 921 people in all - six more than on Monday - while primary care is monitoring 736 in Mallorca (down two).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is down from 58.46 to 58.11. In Mallorca it is down from 58.37 to 57.59. The seven-day incidence is down from 27.40 to 25.14 in the Balearics and from 26.67 to 23.99 in Mallorca.

The regional ministry's last report of active cases was on March 31. This Tuesday's update shows increases in ten of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. A point to be made about these reports is that when there has been a gap of several days, there have typically been increases in far more municipalities and quite significant increases in certain instances.

Palma 552 (-1)

Inca 64 (-9)

Manacor 64 (+11)

Marratxi 51 (-5)

Llucmajor 43 (no change)

Calvia 42 (+3)

Soller 42 (-6)

Campos 21 (-10)

Son Servera 19 (+7)

Alcudia 18 (-3)

Muro 16 (+1)

Pollensa 14 (-3)

Sa Pobla 13 (-13)

Capdepera 12 (-2)

Binissalem 10 (+1)

Santa Margalida 10 (no change)

Arta 9 (+4)

Felanitx 9 (+1)

Lloseta 9 (-2)

Alaro 8 (-4)

Andratx 8 (+1)

Montuiri 6 (no change)

Algaida 5 (+3)

Santanyi 5 (-1)

Sineu 5 (+2)

Bunyola 4 (-4)

Sant Llorenç 4 (no change)

Selva 4 (-2)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (no change)

Llubi 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (-1)

Santa Maria 3 (-4)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Valldemossa 3 (-1)

Porreres 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Consell 1 (-1)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (-1)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

The active case figures reflect both new cases and recoveries, so while they don't reflect incidence rates, they do nevertheless indicate trends. In the case of Palma, for example, active cases had been rising.

There is, it might be noted, a different ministry report which gives new cases of coronavirus per day per municipality. This report is slightly more up to date and indicates, for example, that Banyalbufar has now recorded one case. Over the past seven days, the most new cases - unsurprisingly - have been in Palma (88). Otherwise, there are just four municipalities where new cases over the past seven days are in double figures - Calvia (11), Inca (14), Manacor (18) and Son Servera (13).