The investigation into the German doctor who has allegedly been issuing negative PCR certificates to German tourists without actually performing tests includes the examination of documents at Palma's Son Sant Joan Airport. The police are tracing and checking all certificates related to these "suspicious" tests.

The National Police technological crimes squad and the Guardia Civil's criminal police are working together in establishing the facts and with their German counterparts. German police have been asked to obtain information and recordings from the broadcaster RTL. The report into the false certificates was broadcast on its Life channel.

A medical centre in Santanyi has been named by local media as being at the centre of this investigation. Police sources say that until there is an official reporting of a doctor at this centre, he will not be summoned or arrested.