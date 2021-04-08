After more than a year of coronavirus restrictions, Capdepera Council wants to highlight the importance of art and bring some much need joy to the streets.

A fantastic art exhibition is being staged on the promenade in Cala Rajada at the end of April, with 15 iron sculptures by the Mallorcan artist, Guillem Crespí who's from Santa Margalida.

Crespí’s collection of carved iron pieces, which includes violins and roosters, will add something truly special to the natural beauty of the seaside in Capdepera and there’s even more art on show at the Cap Vermell Centre.

"The reactivation of culture is a priority,” says Capdepera Culture Councillor, Pere Terrassa. “This event will be the starting point of the cultural flame that characterises our Municipality.”

The Council is also starting to define the guidelines for post-pandemic programming and wants to collaborate with the local Cultural Sector.

“These Crespí samples will be complemented by tours for schoolchildren in the Municipality and guided tours by the artist, but people will have to reserve a place,” added Terrassa.

In recent years, Cala Rajada promenade has hosted exhibitions by artists such as Joan Bennàssar, Gustavo Peñalver and Pablo de Sarasate, which delighted residents and visitors and Pere Terrassa says work is already underway for the summer program at El Centre Melis Cursach in Capdepera.

The Guillem Crespí exhibition officially opens at the end of the month, but the sculptures are already in plain sight, so nip down and have a look.