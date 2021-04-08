Palma is overcast and windy with scattered showers, but it'll be 20 degrees when the sun comes out later, then drop to 9 overnight.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with occasional rain, strong winds, a high of 19 and a low of 7.

Felanitx is 18 degrees with a mixture of rain, sun and very strong winds and a low of 8.

It’s cloudy, wet and windy in Alcudia and the high of 18 degrees will fall to 9 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

Escorca is 15 and cloudy with heavy rain and showers, 30 kilometre an southeasterly winds and a low of 4 degrees.