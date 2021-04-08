The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol insists that "the Balearic Islands need all the necessary legal tools" to establish restrictions to control the pandemic, including the power to set a nightly curfew.

“The curfew is a fundamental tool and it is important to maintain restrictions that favour the effectiveness of the vaccination process,” she said during a visit to the Mateu Cañellas sports centre vaccination centre in Inca.

President Armengol confirmed that the curfew will remain in force from 22:00 to 06:00 for the next two weeks and pointed out that it is supported by the State of Alarm decree approved by Congress which ends on May 9.

She did not disclose what measures the Government will after that date, but advocated “a serene debate with the Central Government of Spain" regarding the ability of the Autonomous Communities to adopt restrictive mobility rules.

“The Community Advocate's Office is studying the legal framework to clarify the powers of the Regional Executive, which has always had the endorsement of the High Court when it has taken restrictive measures to deal with the covid-19 pandemic,” said President Armengol. “The vaccination process is the hope for a society that has been in a painful situation for more than a year, but we are on the right track.”