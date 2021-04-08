Police make two arrests.

27-10-2020DANIEL ESPINOSA

Police in Alcudia have uncovered a scam in which squatters "sell" the home they have occupied. Earlier this week a couple were arrested after they attacked a fellow squatter for not paying them the 2,000 euros for the luxury Alcudia mansion they had occupied.

The man and wife arrived at the Alcudia home and allegedly attacked the "buyer" over his non-payment. He informed police and the couple were arrested. Police said this morning that the couple had a track record of "selling the homes" they had occupied to the highest bidder.

