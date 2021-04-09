The British public can now think about booking summer vacations abroad but there were still risks, transport minister Grant Shapps said this morning after the government unveiled details of its new traffic light system for travel.
"I'm not telling people that they shouldn't book some holidays now, it's the first time I've been able to say that for many months, I think everybody doing it understands there are risks with coronavirus," Shapps told Sky News.
"For the first time, people can start to think about visiting loved ones abroad, or perhaps a summer holiday, but we're doing it very, very cautiously because we don't want to see any return of coronavirus in this country.
johnj / Hace about 2 hours
Alot depends on PCR test prices for amber countries which is looking like most of Europe will be. The cost is too much for a average family of 3 or 4. Also with all the uncertainty of the government saying don't book yet,most people I'm sure have already decided to wait another year and have their holidays in the U.K. I believe the U.K government has not wanted all along for citizens to travel abroad this year.
Zoe / Hace about 2 hours
None of us want to go back to where we were, it is imperative that countries specially Europe (as it is the most visited one) speed up their vaccination programme. We do not want to bring or take back the infection with us specially as it is still unclear whether those vaccinated can still carry the virus and spread it.