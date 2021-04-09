The chief executive of Jet2 has said the firm will suspend flights and holidays until at least 23 June due to uncertainty over the government's travel proposals.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have taken time to study the Global Travel Taskforce’s framework, and we are extremely disappointed at the lack of clarity and detail.

"Because of the continued uncertainty that the framework provides, it is with a heavy heart that we have taken the decision to extend the suspension of flights and holidays up to and including 23rd June 2021."