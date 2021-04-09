Political parties in Mallorca create a pact to overcome the crisis

Political party representatives at the Palacio de Congresos on Friday.

09-04-2021

On Friday at the Palacio de Congresos in Palma, all the political parties represented in the Balearic parliament, with the exception of Vox, signed an agreement to work together in overcoming the crisis - economic and health - that faces the islands.

The initiative, promoted by the Fundació Familia Forteza-Rey, has brought together PSOE, the Partido Popular, Podemos, Més, Ciudadanos and El Pi in a project which also involves the CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations, the Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses, the Cercle d'Economia, the Fomento del Turismo (the Mallorca Tourist Board) and the CCOO and UGT unions.

According to Josep Forteza-Rey, the initiative, which is entitled Tots Junts (All Together), aims to consider the health system, employment, social protection, the defence of companies, the lack of liquidity, increased taxes, problems faced by the self-employed, as well as tourism, a commitment to economic diversification and improvements to training and the environment.

President Armengol highlighted the importance of this pact in the general interest. "United all together we will be able to overcome adversity and the situation marked by the pandemic."

The pact refers to the saving of lives and the vaccination of 70% of the population "as soon as possible". It vows to "seek solutions" to the crisis for the good of the citizens of the islands with the approval of social and political measures, while it also stresses the need to maintain the ERTE furlough scheme for as long as it is necessary.

Others attending included the president (speaker) of the Balearic parliament, Vicenç Thomàs, the national government delegate, Aina Calvo, the mayor of Palma, José Hila, and the president of the Council of Mallorca, Catalina Cladera.

Forteza-Rey explained that Jorge Campos, the leader of Vox in the Balearics, had been prevented from joining the pact by the party's national directorate. This was widely criticised by those attending.

