PCR tests on site.

12-04-2021PHIL NOBLE

The Mallorcan hotel chain, Viva, will be offering PCR tests on site as they prepare to open their Cala Mesquida Resort & Spa hotel at the end of this month and the rural hotel, Son Jaumell in May.

Both hotels have their own medical centres where tourists can get their tests. Both Britain and Germany are expected to demand negative PCR tests for returning tourists.

Viva said in a statement that they wanted to ensure that tourists could enjoy a safe holiday on the island.

