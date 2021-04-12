Jellyfish on the coast of Calvia (Cala Vinyes)

12-04-2021Última hora

Over the weekend, there were numerous sightings of smacks of jellyfish off Mallorca's shores. Meteorological conditions have brought them close to shore, although marine fauna experts point out that the presence of jellyfish in the spring is not uncommon.

While most of the sightings have been in the north and east of Mallorca, there have also been jellyfish on the Calvia coast. Predominantly they are the Pelagia noctiluca, but there have been large jellyfish as well. These are less common as they keep to deeper waters and so are not often seen on beaches. It is possible that there may be the Portuguese man o' war, although this is more likely to be encountered in Ibiza and Formentera.

Related Tags

Related news

the massive arrival of jellyfish

Jellyfish invade Mallorca

One of the most affected areas is the east coast

08/04/2021

In the last few hours, several people have filmed the massive arrival of jellyfish along the coast of Mallorca.

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.