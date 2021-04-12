Over the weekend, there were numerous sightings of smacks of jellyfish off Mallorca's shores. Meteorological conditions have brought them close to shore, although marine fauna experts point out that the presence of jellyfish in the spring is not uncommon.

While most of the sightings have been in the north and east of Mallorca, there have also been jellyfish on the Calvia coast. Predominantly they are the Pelagia noctiluca, but there have been large jellyfish as well. These are less common as they keep to deeper waters and so are not often seen on beaches. It is possible that there may be the Portuguese man o' war, although this is more likely to be encountered in Ibiza and Formentera.