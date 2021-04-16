Council employees working on the beach in Alcudia.

15-04-2021Youtube Última Hora(Ultima Hora)

The sun is shining, the temperature is rising, summer is definitely on it's way and council employees are hard at work in Alcudia getting the sand and beaches ready for the season and sun beds and umbrellas will be on the sand on May 1.

Alcudia was the first Municipality in Spain to pass the Covid audit in June 2020. The International Auditor, SGS certified 9 beaches in the Municipality as safe after carrying out a thorough study of beach capacity with the aim of being able to close access points in the event of overcrowding. Disinfection of sun beds, umbrellas, street furniture and even sand was also stepped up.

The coronavirus restrictions will continue this summer with sun beds placed far enough apart to ensure social distancing and a 10 metre space on the shoreline to prevent crowding, which is four more than recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The price of sun beds has been frozen again this year and sunbathers in Alcudia will be charged 6.50 euros.

"Last season we made 180,000 euros, whereas in a normal year we would collect two million euros," says Platges Councilor Domingo Bonnín.

