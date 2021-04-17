You were warned!!! Small amounts of snow are falling in mountain areas in Mallorca as the temperatures fall below freezing level.
The Palma Met Office had said that a cold front was moving in bringing freezing temperarures in April which is highly unusual. Infact, in recent history, it has only snowed four times in April.
❄❄❄ pic.twitter.com/cmCsM3AkQw— James Jaume (@james_jaume) April 17, 2021
These are some of the overnight temperatures before the snowfall: 2 Campos 2 Lluc 3 Alfàbia 3 Palma Univ 3 Binissalem 4 Aerop.Palma 4 Calvià 4 Sta Maria 4 Escorca 4 Sineu 4 Sa Pobla 4 Petra 5 Manacor 6 Campos, Salines 6 Porreres 8 Llucmajor 8 Pollença 9 Andratx 10 Portocolom
Currently there are no comments.