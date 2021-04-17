You were warned!!! Small amounts of snow are falling in mountain areas in Mallorca as the temperatures fall below freezing level.

The Palma Met Office had said that a cold front was moving in bringing freezing temperarures in April which is highly unusual. Infact, in recent history, it has only snowed four times in April.

These are some of the overnight temperatures before the snowfall: 2 Campos 2 Lluc 3 Alfàbia 3 Palma Univ 3 Binissalem 4 Aerop.Palma 4 Calvià 4 Sta Maria 4 Escorca 4 Sineu 4 Sa Pobla 4 Petra 5 Manacor 6 Campos, Salines 6 Porreres 8 Llucmajor 8 Pollença 9 Andratx 10 Portocolom