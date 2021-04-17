Vaccination in Mallorca

There has been some vaccination in people's homes for those with reduced mobility.

17-04-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

Over the seven days up to Friday, 44,510 doses of vaccine were administered in the Balearics - 6,359 per day. On Friday itself, the figure was 6,729. The previous week there were 36,640 doses, meaning that the daily average between April 9 and 16 increased by 1,125 and the total number of doses by 7,870.

By Friday, a total of 254,744 doses had been administered and 63,239 people had been vaccinated twice; 191,505 people had received at least one dose. The number of people immunised with two doses represent 6.4% of the population of 986,279 residents who are scheduled to be vaccinated. In general terms, 19.4% of this population had been vaccinated by Friday.

In Mallorca, 202,354 doses had been administered by Friday and 51,042 people had received both doses.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.