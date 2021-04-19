Pas Normal in Denmark is a well-known brand for cycling enthusiasts. They design and produce cycling apparel, where the models are comfortable, fabrics are the best you can find on the market and the quality is exceptional. The Palma branch is located at Carrer del Pou 24 in the architect modernist house “Ca’n Pujol” from 1904 in Santa Catalina. This is one of the city’s most appealing areas with the ambiance of a village combining old and contemporary characteristics and lifestyles.

Jeronimo, the general manager, is born on the island, he has been competing as a master for an amateur team for years. Jeronimo likes fast paced rides with the thrill of racing. His favourite route starts in Palma and heads directly to Valldemosa and the coastline with rolling hills all the way towards Saint Elm. In Saint Elm it is time for a quick coffee at the promenade before heading back to Palma through Es Capdella with a relaxing and scenic 5 kilometres climb up to Galilea.

Additionally, he loves coffee and considers himself as a coffee nerd.

With weekly rides and events, the shop will function as a base for visiting and local cyclists who prefer a genuine riding experience. You can visit the retail space and the café for pre and post ride snacks and refreshments. There is also a space where you can sit down and watch the most popular cycling races to get in the mood before you buy new clothing or join Jeronimo for one of the complimentary tours he offers. The rides are fast, challenging, and offer up prizes back at the shop for new PRs on starred segments.

Mallorca is a very special place to ride. From the undulating road surfaces over its rocky landscape to the easy-going city life, Mallorca has become a modern-day playground seemingly created solely for cyclists. It offers fantastic weather all year round and you can find a mix of both flat and mountainous terrain - Mallorca offers something for riders of all abilities. It has been the home to most pro-level cycling teams and amateurs for early-season training camps.

Pas Normal Studios Mallorca will retail the newest collections, collaborations, and other fine cycling products along with presenting live race coverage and much more.

For more information about rides and events please call the store (+34 679060641) or come visit us.