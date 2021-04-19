Police on alert.

19-04-2021

Pollensa police warned drivers and passengers to be on the lookout this morning after a series of robberies from cars across the municipality.

According to police a person approaches a car and distracts the driver meanwhile his colleague steals valuable objects from the interior of the vehicle.

A number of motorists have fallen victim to the scam.

bentlyal / Hace about 2 hours

this is an old scam they used in Ireland years ago but leaves motorists shocked as you can't chase two at the same time and one returns to your car while you chase the other scum.....

