Palma is getting its first new underground car park for 14 years, according to the Societat Municipal d’Aparcaments i Projectes, or SMAP.

It will be in Carrer de Josep Darder Metge, between the neighbourhoods of Son Canals and Pere Garau.

The last underground car parks were built in 2007 in Avenida d’Antoni Maura, Carrer del General Riera and Parc de la Riera, and a total of 8 car parks opened within 6 years; Carrer del Comte d’Empúries opened in 2002; the first phase of Via Roma and Plaça de Santa Pagesa opened in 2003; Carretera Manacor and the 2nd phase of Via Roma opened in 2004 and Carrer del Marqués de la Sènia opened in 2006.

Now SMAP is finalising its preparations so that the governing board can approve the Carrer de Josep Darder Metge underground car park and SMAP Manager, Pedro Manera is confident that the basic project will get the go-ahead this year .

The new underground car park will be located under Carrer de Josep Darder Metge and stretch from Carrer del Cardenal Despuig to Carrer Bisbe Cabanelles. It will have more than 700 spaces on three floors and the pavements above will be widened and street parking spaces removed.

Residents

Local residents have been demanding a car park in the vicinity of Pere Garau Market for years and they will be given priority for season tickets to Carrer de Josep Darder Metge car park.

There are also plans to build underground car parks in Plaça Progrés and Plaza de Toros and it’s possible that the car parks in the Avenidas and Via Roma may be extended.

Pedro Manera has confirmed that Mobilitat intends to restrict the car park in Plaça Major to residents only and extra parking spaces will also be offered to residents in the centre of Palma.

Some of those plans have been put on the back burner for the time being because there are fewer vehicles in the capital and there’s less demand for parking spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.