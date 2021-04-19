The latest weekly report for the incidence of coronavirus in schools in the Balearics shows that there were no new cases among teachers last week. There have been four previous weeks with no new cases for teachers, whose vaccination started in February.

For the week up to Friday, April 16 there were 63 positive tests of pupils, compared with 32 the previous week. Of the 63, 57 were in Mallorca. There were four in Ibiza and two in Minorca. The 63 cases represent 0.03% of the entire student population.

There are currently seven quarantine groups at seven schools - five in Mallorca and two in Minorca.

With regard to vaccination, 16,909 teachers had been vaccinated by last Friday - 5,423 teachers at infant and special needs schools (77.2% of the total) and 11,486 teachers at primary and secondary schools (61.74% of the total).