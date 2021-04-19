Manacor; over 200 hectares over 2 holdings;1. 116.5 hectares (around 290 acres) consisting of 5 adjoining plots of coastal land including almost 1.5km of unbroken sea. It is close to Rafael Nadal’s residence, his Academy & Museum in Manacor and the Vall d’Or Golf Club. The land includes areas of outstanding beauty including; a beach near Cala Romantica, a natural lake and various karstic caves including, Cova del Pirata & Cova des Pont. 2. 86.3 hectares further south in Cala Antena with 2km of sea frontage