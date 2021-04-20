Palma airport

Palma airport during Covid-19 last summer.

20-04-2021T. AYUGA

Mallorca-bound British tourists have been warned that they face a six hour wait at the airport because of Covid restrictions, safety measures and paperwork. The warning was made by the British travel industry.

The warning comes as Britain prepares to allow international travel with reports indicating that Mallorca could be on the "green list" which would allow "easier travel" to the island. But the long delays at the airport and the need for a PCR test could dent demand for holidays to the island.

Palma airport has said that it is prepared to meet the challenges of Covid travel.

Related Tags

Polls

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.