The Tuesday report from the regional health ministry indicates 45 new positive cases of coronavirus - 28 in Mallorca, eight in Ibiza and nine in Minorca. The 45 represent an increase of 15 compared with Monday's report but based on 1,080 more tests (2,710) and with a lower test rate of 1.66% (Monday's was 1.84%).

Two new deaths have been confirmed, the first since last Tuesday; the total is 783. The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca is down one to 28 and is unchanged in Ibiza (twelve). There are two more patients in intensive care in Mallorca (18). There are no changes in Ibiza (five) or Minorca (one).

Five more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 39 people have recovered. The total number of people being attended by the health service (hospitals and primary care) is down one to 918. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 719, a decrease of 13.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is up from 63.16 to 64.29 in the Balearics and is also up slightly in Mallorca - from 58.37 to 58.93. The seven-day incidence is up from 30.97 to 31.41 in the Balearics but is down from 28.91 to 27.90 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 263,171 doses have been administered; 206,580 in Mallorca. In the Balearics as a whole, 64,209 people have been vaccinated twice; in Mallorca, 51,610.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in five of the 53, while there are decreases in 16. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 19.

Palma 508 (-4)

Inca 81 (+1)

Manacor 68 (-2)

Calvia 48 (-4)

Marratxi 43 (-4)

Felanitx 39 (-1)

Muro 32 (-1)

Llucmajor 29 (+1)

Campos 28 (-3)

Alcudia 26 (+1)

Capdepera 26 (-3)

Binissalem 17 (+2)

Lloseta 17 (-1)

Santa Margalida 17 (no change)

Andratx 14 (-1)

Santanyi 14 (no change)

Pollensa 13 (-1)

Soller 13 (no change)

Sa Pobla 12 (no change)

Porreres 11 (-2)

Son Servera 11 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 10 (no change)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Selva 7 (-2)

Arta 6 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (+1)

Algaida 3 (no change)

Consell 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Santa Maria 3 (-1)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Costitx 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (-1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)