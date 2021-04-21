Skyscanner has published the top 10 destinations that British tourists are considering for their summer holidays this year and Mallorca has made the list.

The travel website lists Faro in Portugal as the number one search option for holidays in June, July and August, followed by Malta and the United Arab Emirates.

Portugal has said British tourists will be welcome from May, but they’ll have to submit a negative PCR test or prove that they’re fully vaccinated.

But the destinations that British tourist choose could change overnight once the UK Government announces which countries have made it to the coveted green list on its ‘traffic light’ system.

Here’s Skyscanner’s top 10:

Faro, Portugal

Dubai, UAE

Luqa, Malta

New York, USA

Athens, Greece

Orlando, USA

Islamabad, Pakistan

Palma, Mallorca

Malaga, Spain

Alicante, Spain