U.S. hotel giant, Marriott, will be opening their first city centre hotel this summer in Calle Concepcion in Palma.

The building has been lovingly restored by a Swedish investor at a cost of 6.5 million euros. The 39-room luxury hotel will be administered by Marriot.

It will have a gym, spa outdoor swimming pool and a luxury restaurant. The hotel will form part of Marriott's Design Hotels brand.