The Council of Mallorca warned British billionaires Simon and David Reuben that planning permission would not be granted for two plots of land which they bought in Pollensa and Andratx because both areas were of great natural and historic value.

The brothers this week finalised the purchase of two estates at Coves Blanques, in Pollensa, and Ses Basses, in Andratx. They had previously made other purchases on the island in the Capdepera area.

The Pollensa council saud this morning that it was a pity that the Coves Blanques estate hadn´t been purchased by the Balearic government because of its natural and historic importance.