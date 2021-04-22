British billionaire brothers.

British billionaire brothers.

22-04-2021

The Council of Mallorca warned British billionaires Simon and David Reuben that planning permission would not be granted for two plots of land which they bought in Pollensa and Andratx because both areas were of great natural and historic value.

The brothers this week finalised the purchase of two estates at Coves Blanques, in Pollensa, and Ses Basses, in Andratx. They had previously made other purchases on the island in the Capdepera area.

The Pollensa council saud this morning that it was a pity that the Coves Blanques estate hadn´t been purchased by the Balearic government because of its natural and historic importance.

Related Tags

Related news

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.