These are the new updated restrictions from Saturday, April 24.

Curfew 11p.m. to 6a.m. (was 10p.m.)

Bars and restaurants: From Monday to Thursday: evening dinner service on terraces from 8p.m. to 10.30p.m.

Bars and restaurants will have to close by 5p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and on the eve of public holidays.

Maximum of four people per table.

Shops can open until 9p.m.

Shops can open on given Sundays.

Social gathering rules scrapped on terraces.