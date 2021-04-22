Summer holiday plans.

22-04-2021

British Members of Parliament have accused the British government of a "missed opportunity" in failing to give more detailed plans on how Britons might be able to enjoy foreign holidays this summer, according to Sky News.

Under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap for lifting lockdown restrictions, international travel won't be allowed any earlier than 17 May.

In a report earlier this month, the government's Global Travel Taskforce confirmed plans for a traffic light system, with countries divided between "green", "amber" and "red" destinations.

Under the proposals there would be different travel restrictions applied to each category of country, which would be determined depending on their perceived COVID risk.

Quarantine-free travel would be allowed to "green" countries, while 10-day isolation periods would be required for those returning from "amber" destinations, and a 10-day quarantine period in a hotel would be mandated for those coming back from "red" countries. The Balearic tourist industry is hoping that the Balearics will be placed on the green list.

