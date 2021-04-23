The Friday report gives 51 new positive cases, sixteen fewer than Thursday, with a test rate of 1.67% from 3,053 tests; the Thursday rate was 2.1% from 3,190 tests. Thirty-eight of the cases are in Mallorca. There are nine in Minorca and four in Ibiza.

Five more deaths have been confirmed, which take the total to 799. As with Thursday's notification of six deaths, these relate to fatalities going back several weeks that have been verified and now added to the national data.

On the wards, there are two more Covid patients in Ibiza (twelve). There are 26 patients in Mallorca. In intensive care, the number of patients in Mallorca is down four to 15. There are four patients in Ibiza (down one). There is no change in Minorca - one patient.

Six more patients have been discharged from hospital, while a further 35 people have recovered. In the Balearics, the health service is attending to a total of 917 active cases, 20 more than Thursday. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 704 people, an increase of 16.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is down from 63.94 to 63.16 in the Balearics and down from 57.14 to 56.58 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 33.23 to 29.93 in the Balearics and down from 28.24 to 24.89 in Mallorca.

As to the vaccination programme, 283,502 doses have been administered in the Balearics; the figure for Mallorca is 222,935. The number of people to have been two doses has topped 70,000 - it is 70,491; the Mallorca number is 56,882.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in ten of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 22.

Palma 527 (+12)

Inca 72 (-3)

Manacor 63 (-4)

Calvia 45 (-6)

Marratxi 42 (-2)

Muro 35 (+1)

Llucmajor 33 (+3)

Felanitx 32 (-5)

Campos 28 (no change)

Alcudia 25 (-1)

Binissalem 19 (no change)

Andratx 18 (+1)

Capdepera 18 (+1)

Pollensa 18 (+5)

Santa Margalida 17 (+1)

Lloseta 16 (no change)

Soller 13 (+1)

Santanyi 11 (-1)

Sa Pobla 10 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 10 (no change)

Son Servera 10 (no change)

Alaro 5 (-2)

Arta 5 (no change)

Bunyola 5 (+1)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Selva 5 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Sineu 4 (+1)

Consell 3 (-1)

Petra 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (-2)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Costitx 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Santa Maria 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Buger 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 1 (-2)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)