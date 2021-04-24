Alcudia cycling

Alcudia cycling.

24-04-2021ajunt alcudia
Andrew Ede

Andrew Ede

The Challenge Ciclista Mallorca will take place between May 13 and May 16. This will be the thirtieth staging of the event, and Alcudia will be its headquarters.

The Alcudia Garden is to be the "bubble hotel" for an event that Mayor Rebassa said earlier this week "will position the municipality as a safe sports destination".

The deputy CEO of Garden Hotels, Joaquín Caldentey defined the Challenge as "the most professional sporting event on the island after Real Mallorca matches". Months of preparation have gone into its staging; these have included stringent health security measures.

Even though the state of alarm ends on May 9, there has been full appreciation that there will not be "total freedom", so planning has taken into account ongoing restrictions and regulations.

Among the teams taking part will be six who are on the UCI World Tour; they include Movistar.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.