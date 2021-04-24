The Challenge Ciclista Mallorca will take place between May 13 and May 16. This will be the thirtieth staging of the event, and Alcudia will be its headquarters.

The Alcudia Garden is to be the "bubble hotel" for an event that Mayor Rebassa said earlier this week "will position the municipality as a safe sports destination".

The deputy CEO of Garden Hotels, Joaquín Caldentey defined the Challenge as "the most professional sporting event on the island after Real Mallorca matches". Months of preparation have gone into its staging; these have included stringent health security measures.

Even though the state of alarm ends on May 9, there has been full appreciation that there will not be "total freedom", so planning has taken into account ongoing restrictions and regulations.

Among the teams taking part will be six who are on the UCI World Tour; they include Movistar.