Bars and restaurants re-opened their terraces for dining last night as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

A large number of restaurants opened especially in Palma, and despite the weather, there were a large number of clients.

Bars and restaurants are now allowed to open their terraces for dinner from 8p.m. to 10.30p.m. (Monday to Thursday).

But they still have to close on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 5p.m.