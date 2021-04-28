Ryanair planes, Paris.

Ryanair is launching its summer sale super-early and slashed the price of flights on 160 routes.

Travel bargains are on offer up to October 2022, but you better be quick because the flash sale ends at midnight on Thursday.

With so much uncertainty over which countries will require tourists to quarantine when they get home and the possibility of multiple PCR tests, a huge number of Brits are holidaying in the UK this summer and planning to go abroad in 2022.

TUI has already launched an extra 100,000 holidays for summer 2022 to meet soaring demand.

