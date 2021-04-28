Vaccination in Mallorca

People between the age of 60 and 79 are currently being vaccinated.

28-04-2021Govern de les Illes Balears

Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez said on Wednesday that the Balearics will receive a "record shipment" of 79,000 doses of vaccine next week. Half of these will be AstraZeneca. This will further advance the vaccination process for the 60-69 age group, which is receiving AstraZeneca.

In May, the minister added, an average of 100,000 doses of different vaccines will be delivered per week. She confirmed that vaccination of the 50-59 age group will start next month.

As well as the 60-69 age group, the 70-79 age group is also currently being vaccinated. After all people over the age of 60 have been protected, Gómez explained, any professionals in essential services who haven't been immunised will be.

Regarding the use of AstraZeneca for people under the age of 55, the minister acknowledged that no decision on this was due to be made at Wednesday's meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council of the National Health System.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.