Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez said on Wednesday that the Balearics will receive a "record shipment" of 79,000 doses of vaccine next week. Half of these will be AstraZeneca. This will further advance the vaccination process for the 60-69 age group, which is receiving AstraZeneca.

In May, the minister added, an average of 100,000 doses of different vaccines will be delivered per week. She confirmed that vaccination of the 50-59 age group will start next month.

As well as the 60-69 age group, the 70-79 age group is also currently being vaccinated. After all people over the age of 60 have been protected, Gómez explained, any professionals in essential services who haven't been immunised will be.

Regarding the use of AstraZeneca for people under the age of 55, the minister acknowledged that no decision on this was due to be made at Wednesday's meeting of the Inter-Territorial Council of the National Health System.