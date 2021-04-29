Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez announced on Thursday that over 233,000 people in the Balearics have now been vaccinated, almost one in four of the target population.

So far, 81,511 people have received two doses. These represent 8.3% of that total target population of 986,279. The total number of vaccines administered is 311,064, with 233,258 people having received at least one dose - 23.7% of the target population.

In Mallorca, 181,647 people have been vaccinated at least once, and 66,720 people have had two doses.

Next week, there will be delivery of 79,000 doses of vaccine, the largest weekly delivery so far.